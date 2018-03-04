South Korea to send high-level officials to North for talks

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2018, file photo, a South Korean army soldier stands guard next to a signboard showing the distance to North Korea's capital Pyongyang and to South Korea's capital Seoul from Imjingang Station in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea. South Korea's presidential office said on Sunday, March 4, 2018, a 10-member government delegation is to visit North Korea this week for talks on how to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula. Ahn Young-joon. File AP Photo