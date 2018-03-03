2 Detroit police officers charged after fatal vehicle crash

Two Detroit police officers have been charged in an October fatal crash.
Wayne County prosecutors said Friday that 26-year-old Stephen Heid and 28-year-old Ronald Cadez face charges of willful neglect of duty. Prosecutors say the officers were chasing a vehicle when it crashed. The officers allegedly left the scene and didn't notify dispatchers that they were engaged in the high-speed chase. They're also accused of neglecting their duty to respond at the scene of an accident.
Nineteen-year-old Jerry Bradford Jr. of Detroit died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Both officers are suspended without pay. They are to be arraigned Monday morning in Detroit.
Neither Cadez nor Heid had listed phone numbers to pursue comment.
