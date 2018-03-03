Nation & World

After 20 beers, he called an Uber. He made a $1,600 mistake.

By Catalina Ruiz Parra

cruiz@elnuevoherald.com

March 03, 2018 11:43 AM

Kenny Bachman partied with friends Friday in Morgantown, W.Va. He drank too much — more than 20 beers and a couple of vodkas during the night, he says.

He never imagined that a “small” mistake would wind up costing him $1,600.

After the night of drinking, Bachman called Uber for a ride home but didn’t realize the address he put in was his address in Gloucester, NJ., 310 miles and a five-hour car ride away. He does live in New Jersey, but was in Morgantown for a couple of days.

Bachman, 21, told W Radio he’s not a “frequent drinker,” but that night he did drink a lot. Then he called Uber, fell asleep and woke up somewhere along the trip.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That’s when he realized he had made a mistake. And, to make things worse, had asked for the more expensive UberXL service, which uses SUVs.

When Bachman got home, his bill came to $1,600.

He tried to negotiate with Uber, but finally paid the bill and even gave the driver a five-star rating.

Uber confirmed that the 310-mile trip was made and that the driver took Bachman to the address he requested.

Follow Catalina Ruiz Parra on Twitter: @catalinaruiz.

More Videos

Satellite imagery shows massive nor'easter making its way through coastal states 0:31

Satellite imagery shows massive nor'easter making its way through coastal states

Pause
Nor'easter doesn't keep construction crew from working in Massachusetts 0:48

Nor'easter doesn't keep construction crew from working in Massachusetts

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine 0:23

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports 1:31

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

Students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia 0:14

Students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 2:04

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

Russian animation appears to put Florida in crosshairs of nuclear attack 0:42

Russian animation appears to put Florida in crosshairs of nuclear attack

Rubio speaks about gun policy on Senate floor 4:19

Rubio speaks about gun policy on Senate floor

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot 0:38

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot

The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol 3:32

The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol

Dramatic video shows a 20-person bar brawl in Leeds, England on Saturday, February 17, 2018. In the video, men can be seen throwing chairs, along with punches. A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a head injury. Police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of violent disorder, but he was later released. Police are searching for more suspects. West Yorkshire Police

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Satellite imagery shows massive nor'easter making its way through coastal states 0:31

Satellite imagery shows massive nor'easter making its way through coastal states

Pause
Nor'easter doesn't keep construction crew from working in Massachusetts 0:48

Nor'easter doesn't keep construction crew from working in Massachusetts

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine 0:23

Man violently shoves woman using Redbox movie machine

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports 1:31

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

Students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia 0:14

Students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral 2:04

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

Russian animation appears to put Florida in crosshairs of nuclear attack 0:42

Russian animation appears to put Florida in crosshairs of nuclear attack

Rubio speaks about gun policy on Senate floor 4:19

Rubio speaks about gun policy on Senate floor

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot 0:38

Woman mowed down by pickup truck in Walmart parking lot

The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol 3:32

The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol

Satellite imagery shows massive nor'easter making its way through coastal states

View More Video