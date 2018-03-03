Colorado lawmaker expelled over sex misconduct allegations

Numerous female lawmakers in Colorado's House came out as victims of sexual harassment or abuse before a male colleague accused of sexual misconduct was expelled.
Rep. Steve Lebsock on Friday became the second U.S. state lawmaker accused of sexual harassment since the #metoo movement emerged last fall. Arizona Republican Rep. Don Shooter was expelled Feb. 1 over misconduct claims.
Lebsock was a Democrat until he switched parties about an hour before Colorado's House voted overwhelmingly to oust him. Fellow Democrats had introduced the expulsion resolution.
Five women accused Lebsock of harassment and intimidation both inside the Capitol and at area bars and restaurants.
Lebsock bitterly contested the claims and said his accusers were lying.
He accused an independent investigator of bias in concluding the claims were credible.
