The Latest: Southern California storm evacuation ends

A truck heads west through the snow on Interstate 80, Thursday, March 1, 2018, near Donner Summit, Calif. A major winter storm swept south through California on Thursday, bringing heavy snow and strong winds to mountains and steady rain elsewhere, while prompting mandatory evacuations for coastal areas to the south that were devastated by deadly mudslides in January. The California Department of Transportation said 90-miles stretch of Interstate 80 was closed between Colfax, California, and the Nevada state line due to whiteout conditions. The Sacramento Bee via AP Randy Pench