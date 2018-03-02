Trump hopes top court will rein in judges who block policies

In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The administration is telling the Supreme Court in the travel ban case that judges are increasingly using what are called nationwide injunctions to stop "a federal policy everywhere." The Justice Department says the high court should "reject the deeply misguided practice," which has also been used against the administration’s crackdown on “sanctuary cities,” President Donald Trump’s announced ban on transgender military service members and, most recently, the effort to end legal protections for young immigrants. Evan Vucci AP Photo