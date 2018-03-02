Nation & World

Devos: $1M grant goes to grieving Florida school district

MARIA DANILOVA Associated Press

March 02, 2018 12:02 AM

WASHINGTON

The Department of Education has awarded a $1 million emergency relief grant to the Florida school district where 17 people were killed in a shooting last month.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement on Friday that the grant to Broward Country public school system will aid "in the healing and recovery process."

DeVos said that her heart is broken for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.

She added that she is "committed to helping identify solutions to prevent another tragedy like this one from happening again."

The money is part of the education agency's special funds for schools and universities across the country that have experienced trauma.

