Cambodian genocide documented in victims' preserved clothes

In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, leading textile conservationist Julia Brennan holds a scarf from a victim of the former Khmer Rouge as she inspects artifacts at the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. As a leader in her field, Brennan has worked to preserve many glamorous and historic articles of clothing. Her profession, however, has also brought her into contact with humanity’s darkest moments, including the genocide in Rwanda and now Cambodia. Heng Sinith AP Photo