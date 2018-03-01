US ambassador to Mexico to resign, amid strained relations

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Roberta Jacobson, attends a groundbreaking ceremony for the new U.S. embassy, slated to cost nearly $1 billion, in Mexico City. Jacobson is resigning from her post this spring, amid strained relations between the two countries. She said Thursday, march 1, 2018 that she has submitted her resignation and it takes effect May 5. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo