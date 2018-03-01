Nation & World

First lady: 'We need to change' arc of opioid crisis

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

March 01, 2018 01:16 PM

WASHINGTON

Melania Trump says many people are grieving after losing loved ones to the opioid crisis and is telling a White House summit "we need to change that."

The first lady opened Thursday's gathering by reading from a letter from a woman who lost her 29-year-old son to drugs last September. The woman appeals to Mrs. Trump as a mother and asks the first lady to help "lost souls" before drugs kill them. The first lady has an 11-year-old son.

Mrs. Trump asked audience members to remember the woman as they work through issues related to the epidemic.

The first lady added: "Sadly, she is not alone in her grief, and we need to change that."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The White House is highlighting Trump administration efforts to combat the drug crisis.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Rubio speaks about gun policy on Senate floor

View More Video