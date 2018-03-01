TV ad aims to pressure Trump on transgender military service

FILE - In this July 28, 2016, file photo, LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride takes the stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Activist groups are turning to television ads to pressure the White House into allowing transgender people to keep serving in the military. McBride, Human Rights Campaign's spokeswoman, said it's a "critical window of time" to take the fight directly to the White House. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo