AP-NORC Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say Trump a racist

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture with Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Dr. Ben Carson and his wife Candy Carson in Washington. A poll shows just over half of Americans think that black people face hurdles to progress in the United States. The new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, also found that nearly half, including three-quarters of African Americans themselves, think President Donald Trump's policies are making matters worse.
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture with Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Dr. Ben Carson and his wife Candy Carson in Washington. A poll shows just over half of Americans think that black people face hurdles to progress in the United States. The new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, also found that nearly half, including three-quarters of African Americans themselves, think President Donald Trump's policies are making matters worse. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture with Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Dr. Ben Carson and his wife Candy Carson in Washington. A poll shows just over half of Americans think that black people face hurdles to progress in the United States. The new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, also found that nearly half, including three-quarters of African Americans themselves, think President Donald Trump's policies are making matters worse. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo

Nation & World

AP-NORC Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say Trump a racist

By EMILY SWANSON and RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press

March 01, 2018 12:41 AM

WASHINGTON

Large numbers of Americans say they think President Donald Trump's policies have made things worse for African-Americans, Hispanics and Muslims. And more than half say the president himself is a racist.

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 57 percent of Americans think Trump's policies have been bad for Muslims, and 56 percent think they've been bad for Hispanics. Forty-seven percent, including three-quarters of blacks, think they've been bad for African-Americans.

Fifty-seven percent of all adults say they think Trump is a racist. The poll finds that 85 percent of Democrats consider Trump racist, but just 21 percent of Republicans agree.

Trump has rejected accusations of racism, telling reporters at one point, "I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Havana Skate Days

View More Video