AP-NORC Poll: Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say Trump a racist

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up during a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture with Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Dr. Ben Carson and his wife Candy Carson in Washington. A poll shows just over half of Americans think that black people face hurdles to progress in the United States. The new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, also found that nearly half, including three-quarters of African Americans themselves, think President Donald Trump's policies are making matters worse. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo