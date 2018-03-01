President Donald Trump pauses during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, with members of congress to discuss school and community safety.
Nation & World

Trump says some lawmakers too fearful of NRA to take action

By LISA MASCARO, MATTHEW DALY and CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press

March 01, 2018 12:27 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is accusing some lawmakers of being too fearful of the National Rifle Association to take action on gun laws.

Trump issued the charge Wednesday during a meeting with Democrats and Republicans in which he called for substantial changes in gun laws.

The president says he favors a "comprehensive" approach to addressing violence like the shooting at a Florida high school, although he offers no specific details. He appears to support expanded background checks, endorses increased school security and mental health resources, and reaffirms support for raising the age to 21 for purchasing some firearms.

Trump mentioned arming teachers, and said his administration, not Congress, would ban bump-stock devices that enable guns to fire like automatic weapons.

He says he's told NRA officials it's time to act.

