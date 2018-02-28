Philippine chief justice taking leave, expects impeachment

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2014, file photo, Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno answers a reporter's questions in Manila, Philippines. A spokesman for the chief justice on the Philippine Supreme Court said she expects to be impeached by the House of Representatives in March, 2018 and will go on indefinite leave to prepare for the trial. Maria Lourdes Sereno will start her leave Thursday, March 1, 2018 but is confident of being cleared of any wrongdoing during the impeachment trial. Aaron Favila, File AP Photo