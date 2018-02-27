Report: Italian mafia may have links to reporter's killing

Candles and flowers are laid in front of the site of a murder in the village Velka Maca, Slovakia, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Slovakia's top police officer Tibor Gaspar said an investigative reporter has been shot dead in his home in Velka Maca together with his girlfriend. an Kuciak specialized in investigating tax evasion and Gaspar said the slayings were likely linked to his work. News and Holding via AP Michal Smrcok