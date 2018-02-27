Nation & World

Officials: Couple finds WWII explosive device inside wall

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 03:40 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.

Fire officials say a World War II explosive device was found by a couple remodeling a Virginia home.

The Daily Press reports the couple remodeling the central Newport News home found the World War II explosive device inside a wall Monday night.

Official say the Newport News Fire Department, firefighters and police responded to the home around 8:45 p.m.

Battalion Chief Jerry Reed says they identified it as a World War II-era M6 60 Caliber Bazooka anti-tank rocket.

Bomb squad crews determined it was safe to remove the device from the home. Officials say they placed it in a secure container for it to be transported, and it will be turned over to the military.

