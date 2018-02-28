Ex-state senator wins GOP primary in race for US House

FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Arizona House Majority Leader Steve Montenegro, R-Avondale, speaks during a legislative session at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. A special election to replace a Republican congressman from Arizona who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations has turned into a slugfest among GOP candidates hoping to fill former U.S. Rep. Trent Franks' seat. The contest includes admissions by Montenegro, that he received sex-tinged messages from a state Senate staffer and accusations former state Sen. Debbie Lesko improperly tapped her state campaign funds to support her effort. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo