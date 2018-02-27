Xi term limit proposal sparks rare public dissent in China

Memorabilia featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping and former paramount leader Mao Zedong are displayed at a souvenir shop in Beijing, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Chinese censors moved quickly Monday to scrub satirical commentary online about the ruling Communist Party's moves to enable Xi to stay in power indefinitely, while political observers weighed the possibility that China would return to an era of one-man rule. Ng Han Guan AP Photo