Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

More Videos

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk 1:13

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk

Pause
NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 1:40

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

Trump holds listening session with Florida high school shooting survivors 2:23

Trump holds listening session with Florida high school shooting survivors

Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban 0:42

Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban

Protester spots Paul Ryan at fundraiser at Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne 0:06

Protester spots Paul Ryan at fundraiser at Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Trump announces plan to visit Parkland, FL after school shooting 3:08

Trump announces plan to visit Parkland, FL after school shooting

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone 1:01

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone

Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress with own money 0:55

Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress with own money

Trump's budget plan is a 'massive bet,' according to this analysis 2:47

Trump's budget plan is a 'massive bet,' according to this analysis

Trump’s history of believing men 2:55

Trump’s history of believing men

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi set the record for the longest House floor speech Wednesday. She spoke for more than eight hours to oppose the budget deal because the plan doesn't include a permanent solution for undocumented immigrants affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. AP
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi set the record for the longest House floor speech Wednesday. She spoke for more than eight hours to oppose the budget deal because the plan doesn't include a permanent solution for undocumented immigrants affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. AP

Nation & World

Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 11:40 AM

WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to bypass a federals appeals court and get the justices to intervene in the fate of a program that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The decision affecting "Dreamers" means the case will almost certainly have to work its way through the lower courts before any Supreme Court ruling is possible. And because that could take weeks or months, Monday's decision also is likely to further reduce pressure on Congress to act quickly on the matter.

The ruling on the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, wasn't unexpected.

Justice Department spokesman Devin O'Malley acknowledged that the court "very rarely" hears a case before a lower appeals court has considered it, though he said the administration's view was "it was warranted" in this case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

O'Malley said the administration would continue to defend the Homeland Security Department's "lawful authority to wind down DACA in an orderly manner."

DACA has provided protection from deportation and work permits for about 700,000 young people who came to the U.S. as children and stayed illegally.

Last fall, Trump argued that Obama had exceeded his executive powers when he created the program. Trump gave lawmakers until March 5 to send him legislation to renew the program.

But in recent weeks, federal judges in San Francisco and New York have made Trump's deadline temporarily moot. They've issued injunctions ordering the Trump administration to keep DACA in place while courts consider legal challenges to Trump's termination of the program.

The administration was fighting the judges' rulings in its appeal to the Supreme Court. Yet it has not tried to block the injunctions that force it to continue operating the program.

Congress has struggled to find consensus on the issue. The Senate stalemated on the matter two weeks ago, leaving any further congressional action in doubt.

The Supreme Court rarely hears a case before a lower appeals court has considered it. The fight over whether President Richard Nixon had to turn over the Watergate tapes is one such example.

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk 1:13

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk

Pause
NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 1:40

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

Trump holds listening session with Florida high school shooting survivors 2:23

Trump holds listening session with Florida high school shooting survivors

Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban 0:42

Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban

Protester spots Paul Ryan at fundraiser at Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne 0:06

Protester spots Paul Ryan at fundraiser at Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Trump announces plan to visit Parkland, FL after school shooting 3:08

Trump announces plan to visit Parkland, FL after school shooting

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone 1:01

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone

Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress with own money 0:55

Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress with own money

Trump's budget plan is a 'massive bet,' according to this analysis 2:47

Trump's budget plan is a 'massive bet,' according to this analysis

Trump’s history of believing men 2:55

Trump’s history of believing men

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk

View More Video