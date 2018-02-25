Faux snow: Man-made snow to be used in Beijing and beyond

FILE- In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, course crew are shrouded in snow as they slip slide to the finish after the women's giant slalom was postponed due to high winds at the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Yongpyong Alpine Center, Pyeongchang, South Korea. The forecast for the next Winter Olympics: Cold with a 100 percent chance of fake snow. The freezing temperatures and windblown ski slopes that served up a lasting story line in Pyeongchang did not alter the fact that between 90 and 98 percent of the snow used for skiing and snowboarding was man-made. Christophe Ena, File AP Photo