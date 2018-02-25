6 months after attacks began, Rohingya see no end in sight

FILE- In this Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, Rohingya Muslims travel on a raft made with plastic containers on which they crossed over the Naf river from Myanmar into Bangladesh, near Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. Six months after waves of attacks emptied Rohingya villages in Myanmar, sending 700,000 people fleeing into Bangladesh, there are few signs anyone is going home soon. Life isn’t easy in the refugee camps, but the Rohingya living there have one immense consolation. “Nobody is coming to kill us, that’s for sure,” says one man. A.M. Ahad, File AP Photo