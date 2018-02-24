Rescued from Korean War by US ship, now Olympic volunteers

Lee Gyeong Pil waits for spectators to arrive at one the entrances of the Gangneung Curling center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Lee was among five babies born on an American ship that ferried thousands of Korean refugees from North Korea during the Korean War. Nicknamed by U.S. crew as Kimchi 1 through Kimchi 5, they’ve become a symbol of the South Korea-U.S. military alliance. Lee, Kimchi 5, and his friend Sohn Yang Young, Kimchi 1, were in Gangneung to volunteer for the Olympics as part of their efforts to promote peace and remind younger generations of the lessons of the Korean War. Felipe Dana AP Photo