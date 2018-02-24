After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope

FILE - This Feb. 21, 2018 file photo shows Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky, left, asking a question to Sen. Marco Rubio during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fla. Rubio was put on the defensive by angry students, teachers and parents who are demanding stronger gun-control measures after the shooting rampage that claimed several lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The latest mass shooting, at the Florida high school has some pondering the improbable: Could this one actually bring some measure of change? South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File Michael Laughlin