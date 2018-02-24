Politician: Ex-Austrian chancellor part of Manafort lobbying

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in Washington. Recently unsealed criminal charges against President Donald Trump’s ex-campaign chairman could also pose legal risks for the banks that lent him millions of dollars. For years Paul Manafort has borrowed heavily against multiple properties in New York. The banks’ exposure could be worst of all for a bank dubbed “Lender B” in court papers. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo