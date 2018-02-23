The Latest: Ban assault weapons, civil rights activist says

FILE - In this June 25, 2013 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., accompanied by fellow members of the Congressional Black Caucus express disappointment in the Supreme Court's decision on Shelby County v. Holder that invalidates Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis worked for racial equality in Mississippi and across the South in the 1960s, and has been a U.S. congressman from Georgia since 1986. He returns to Mississippi Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, and is one of five people being honored for advancing civil rights. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo