This Nov. 9, 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows a UH-1Y Venom helicopter en route to Camp Schwab on Okinawa, in Japan. It's the same type helicopter whose tail rotor blade struck a sailor at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base north of San Diego. The incident happened Wednesday evening, Feb. 21, 2018, and the sailor is in critical condition. The military says no other details, including the sailor's identity, are being released at this time. U.S. Marine Corps via AP Cpl. Hailey D. Clay