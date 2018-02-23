US visa boss insists mission statement isn't anti-immigrant

FILE- This Dec. 13, 2017, file photo shows L. Francis Cissna, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, during an interview in his office in downtown Los Angeles. Cissna told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, that he cut a reference to the U.S. being a "nation of immigrants" from Citizenship and Immigration Services' mission statement because he felt it didn't belong on what he called a bureaucratic document. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo