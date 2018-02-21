Woman in affair that led US rep to resign now seeks office

Shannon Edwards announces her campaign to run for the U.S. House of Representatives on the grand staircase of the Allegheny County Courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Edwards whose affair with a married eight-term Pennsylvania congressman led to his resignation, announced in a statement that she is seeking the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Pittsburgh U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP Steve Mellon