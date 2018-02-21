Police corruption trial over, but investigators keep digging

Federal prosecutors Derek Hines and Leo Wise, from left, pose for a photograph at the U.S. Attorney's Office in downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. The two men spent much of the last two years investigating a rogue police unit called the Gun Trace Task Force, which Wise has described as a "perfect storm" of corruption. Last week, a jury found two Baltimore detectives guilty of robbery and racketeering in an explosive federal investigation that's seen six disgraced Baltimore law enforcers plead guilty. David McFadden AP Photo