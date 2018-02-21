10 Things to Know for Today

In this Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 photo, visitors walk inside a North Korean submarine which is on display at the seaside "Unification Park" in Gangneung, South Korea, where the Olympics’ skating, hockey and curling events are held. This 35-meter submarine ran aground in 1996 during an espionage mission in the area. Its 26 crew members abandoned the vessel and went into nearby rugged, heavily wooded mountains. Johnson Lai AP Photo