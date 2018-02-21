Philippines to court: Declare communist groups as terrorists

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2016, file photo, members of the New People's Army communist rebels with face painted to conceal their identities, march with their firearms before a news conference held at their guerrilla encampment tucked in the harsh wilderness of the Sierra Madre mountains southeast of Manila, Philippines. Justice officials have asked a court to formally designate the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army, as terrorist groups in a move that could further damage chances of a resumption of stalled peace talks. Aaron Favila, File AP Photo