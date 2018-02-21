New strikes kill 10 in rebel-held suburbs of Syrian capital

In this photo released on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense extinguishing a store during airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. Intense Syrian government shelling and airstrikes of rebel-held Damascus suburbs killed at least 100 people since Monday in what was the deadliest day in the area in three years, a monitoring group and paramedics said Tuesday. Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)