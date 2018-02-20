The Latest: Wife loses bid to replace lawmaker who shot self

Linda Belcher, left, the Democratic candidate for the Kentucky House of Representatives representing the 49th District speaks with a supporter during a rally, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Shepherdsville, Ky. Belcher, a former representative for the district is running in a special election being held Tuesday, to fill the seat that is now vacant following the suicide of the former representative, Dan Johnson, following his suicide in 2017. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo