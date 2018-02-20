10 Things to Know for Wednesday

West Boca Raton Community High School students sophomore Leona Zaborsky, 16, right, and senior Julia Wheeler, 18, hug after reaching Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Hundreds of students walked out of the school Tuesday and made their way to the site of a school shooting about 10 miles

16 kilometers) away in a show of solidarity for bringing an end to gun violence.