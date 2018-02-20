FILE - In this May 19, 2012 file photo, a campaign worker for then presidential candidate Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh walks in front of his poster at his head quarters office in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian officials said Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that Abul Fetouh, a senior Islamist leader detained Wednesday over alleged links to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, has been referred to state security prosecutors for questioning. Abul Fetouh was a longtime Brotherhood member, but quit the group in 2011 to run for president in the 2012.
FILE - In this May 19, 2012 file photo, a campaign worker for then presidential candidate Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh walks in front of his poster at his head quarters office in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian officials said Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that Abul Fetouh, a senior Islamist leader detained Wednesday over alleged links to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, has been referred to state security prosecutors for questioning. Abul Fetouh was a longtime Brotherhood member, but quit the group in 2011 to run for president in the 2012. Manu Brabo AP Photo
FILE - In this May 19, 2012 file photo, a campaign worker for then presidential candidate Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh walks in front of his poster at his head quarters office in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian officials said Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that Abul Fetouh, a senior Islamist leader detained Wednesday over alleged links to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, has been referred to state security prosecutors for questioning. Abul Fetouh was a longtime Brotherhood member, but quit the group in 2011 to run for president in the 2012. Manu Brabo AP Photo

Nation & World

Egypt adds detained Islamist politician to terror list

By SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

February 20, 2018 08:04 AM

CAIRO

An Egyptian court on Tuesday added a detained Islamist politician to a list of wanted "terrorists" over his alleged links to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

The South Cairo Criminal Court added Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh and 15 others to the list, which includes deposed President Mohamed Morsi, Brotherhood spiritual guide Mohammed Badie and other group leaders.

For decades, the Muslim Brotherhood was Egypt's best-organized opposition movement. It won a series of free elections after the 2011 uprising, culminating in Morsi's election in 2012. But his rule proved divisive, and a year later the military overthrew him and launched a crackdown on his supporters.

The government later declared the Brotherhood a terrorist group.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Abul Fetouh, 66, was a longtime Brotherhood member, but quit the group in 2011 to run for president the following year. Since Morsi's overthrow, pro-government media have insisted Abul Fetouh's true sympathies are still with the Brotherhood.

He was arrested earlier this month, shortly after his return from a trip to London. He is the leader of the Strong Egypt party, whose deputy, Mohammed el-Kassas, was also detained over alleged links to the Brotherhood.

Abul Fetouh's arrest was the latest in a series of high-profile detentions ahead of the March 26-28 presidential election.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi faces no serious competition, after a number of candidates withdrew or were arrested. The only other candidate allowed to run is a little-known politician who supports el-Sissi.

Also on Tuesday, the Cairo Criminal Court sentenced 20 people to 10 years in prison on charges of attacking a church during the unrest that followed Morsi's ouster. The court sentenced two minor defendants to three years in prison over the same charges, which included setting fire to a church.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Parkland school mass shooter makes first live court appearance

View More Video