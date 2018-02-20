South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, center with black cap, takes a walk from the Guguletu Sports Complex to the Athlone Stadium with members of the community and the general public in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Ramaphosa is winning some fans with his habit of early morning jogs and walks in which he interacts with the public.
Nation & World

South Africa's new leader winning fans with morning exercise

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 06:30 AM

JOHANNESBURG

South Africa's new President Cyril Ramaphosa is winning some fans with his habit of early-morning jogs and walks in which he chats and takes selfies with the public.

Ramaphosa, who took office last week after Jacob Zuma resigned, walked with a crowd for nearly six kilometers (3.7 miles) in the Cape Town area early Tuesday. He also jogged along the city's waterfront and stopped for selfies with passers-by during South Africa's power transition late last week.

The 65-year-old president told onlookers that the exercise is a positive way to start the day and he encouraged South Africans to do the same.

Start with short walks and increase the distance and "in no time you won't even feel it," he says.

