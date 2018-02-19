FILE - In this June 28, 2016 file photo, Peru's jailed, former President Alberto Fujimori, photographed through a glass window, attends his trial at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. A court in Peru determined on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 that the former strongman can be tried in connection with a 1992 massacre despite his recent pardon from a 25-year jail sentence.
FILE - In this June 28, 2016 file photo, Peru's jailed, former President Alberto Fujimori, photographed through a glass window, attends his trial at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. A court in Peru determined on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 that the former strongman can be tried in connection with a 1992 massacre despite his recent pardon from a 25-year jail sentence. Martin Mejia, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 28, 2016 file photo, Peru's jailed, former President Alberto Fujimori, photographed through a glass window, attends his trial at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. A court in Peru determined on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 that the former strongman can be tried in connection with a 1992 massacre despite his recent pardon from a 25-year jail sentence. Martin Mejia, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Court: Pardoned Peru strongman Fujimori can be tried again

The Associated Press

February 19, 2018 07:31 PM

LIMA, Peru

A court in Peru has determined that former Peruvian strongman Alberto Fujimori can be tried in connection with a 1992 massacre despite his recent pardon from a 25-year jail sentence.

The ruling Monday paves the way for Fujimori to stand trial again for crimes committed during his decade-long rule.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned Fujimori in December from a lengthy prison sentence for his role in the deaths of 25 Peruvians and sanctioning the use of military death squads.

The pardon sparked protests and drew condemnation from human rights groups.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The new case concerns a 1992 massacre in which six peasants were kidnapped, tortured and killed by a paramilitary group. Members of the group said they received orders from superiors.

Fujimori was at the top of that chain of command.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Parkland school mass shooter makes first live court appearance

View More Video