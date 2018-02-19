The Latest: 3rd person avoids conviction in statue toppling

FILE - In a Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, from left, Ngoc Loan Tran, 24, Peter Gull Gilbert, 36, and Dante Strobino, 35, leave a courtroom in the Durham County Courthouse after their first court appearance after being arrested for the toppling of the Durham County confederate statue during a protest, in Durham, NC. A North Carolina judge trying protesters accused of toppling a Confederate statue on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, dismissed the criminal case against Strobino. The Herald-Sun via AP, File Casey Toth