Former AP photographer Max Desfor dies at 104

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 1950, file photo, residents from Pyongyang, North Korea, and refugees from other areas crawl perilously over shattered girders of the city's bridge, as they flee south across the Taedong River to escape the advance of Chinese Communist troops. Former Associated Press photographer Max Desfor, whose photo of hundreds of Korean War refugees crawling across a damaged bridge in 1950 helped bring him a Pulitzer Prize, died Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. He was 104. Max Desfor, File AP Photo