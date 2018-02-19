Philippine forces arrest alleged ex-Islamic State commander

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa presents to the media arrested foreigner Fehmi Lassoued, also known as John Rasheed Lassoned, allegedly a native of Egypt, along with a Filipino companion Anabel Moncera Salipada Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at Camp Crame in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. Lassoued and Salipada were arrested over the weekend in possession of assorted firearms, ammunitions and components for IED

Improvised Explosives Device) such as electronic resistors, capacitors, batteries and pipe fittings.