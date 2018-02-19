Nation & World

Pakistan cricketer-turned-politician Khan marries 3rd time

The Associated Press

February 19, 2018 12:02 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistani cricket legend-turned-politician Imran Khan has married a faith healer, ending rumors that he was considering a third marriage after divorcing two wives.

Khan's Pakistan Taherik-e-Insaf party announced Monday that the 66-year-old Khan has married Bushra Maneka.

The party released pictures of a smiling Khan, showing him sitting with his new wife.

Rumors about Imran Khan's third marriage started circulating in January.

Khan has been divorced twice, having been married to socialite Jemima Goldsmith and journalist Reham Khan.

Maneka is a divorcee who comes from a deeply conservative family. Khan has in the past sought her out for spiritual healing.

Khan acquired a reputation as a playboy and ladies' man during his international cricket career.

