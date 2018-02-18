Plane lands on California highway median; no one injured

A single-engine Piper propeller plane sits down on a grassy strip freeway landing dividing State Route 101 in Morgan Hill south of San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the pilot reported engine failure before the emergency landing Sunday morning. Gregor says the pilot, who was the only person on board, was not hurt during the landing near San Martin Airport south of San Jose. The California Highway Patrol says there were no injuries on the ground. Joshua Miller via AP)