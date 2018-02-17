Mourners: Slain Chicago officer was 'one of the good guys'

The badge of a Chicago police Sgt. Is covered with a black ribbon below a memorial button for Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer outside the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Bauer, 53, was allegedly fatally shot by Shomari Legghette as Bauer went to assist tactical officers pursuing Legghette in downtown Chicago last Tuesday. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo