Key players in the Trump-Russia probe

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 20, 2010 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, around his factory which produces school meals, outside St. Petersburg, Russia. Indicted for alleged U.S. election interference, Prigozhin is a wealthy Russian entrepreneur from St. Petersburg who's been dubbed "Putin's chef" by Russian media, with his catering businesses that have hosted the Kremlin leader's dinners with foreign dignitaries. Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)