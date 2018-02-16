Records: Washington officials gave activist's info to ICE

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Maru Mora-Villalpando acknowledges supporters surrounding her at a news conference announcing that the longtime activist for illegal immigrants in the Northwest says she herself is now facing deportation, in Seattle. Human rights experts with the United Nations are calling on the U.S. to protect immigrant rights activists from deportation, saying they're concerned about "an increasing pattern of intimidation and retaliation against people defending migrants' rights." In a statement Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, a Geneva-based group with the U.N.'s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said deportation proceedings against Seattle-area activist Mora-Villalpando appeared to be in retaliation for her political work. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo