Nation & World

Thai junta charges 50 anti-government activists

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 07:42 AM

BANGKOK

Thailand's military government has filed criminal charges against 50 activists over a recent protest in which they demanded the army give up power and restore civilian rule through elections.

The Lawyers Association of Thailand said Friday that seven leading activists were charged with sedition and 43 others with violating a ban on political assembly for the Feb. 10 demonstration, in which 400 people participated.

The lawyers' group said the charges filed this week were meant to protect the military's position and threaten those who criticize it.

The military ousted an elected government in May 2014. It has pushed back promised dates for new polls several times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

White House lowers U.S. flag after Florida school shooting

View More Video