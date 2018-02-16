Nation & World

Woman running for Congress charged with scamming NYC jeweler

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 07:46 AM

NEW YORK

A Wisconsin woman running to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has been charged with scamming a jewelry store in New York City.

Thirty-six-year-old Juliet Germanotta was charged with grand larceny Wednesday. Investigators say Germanotta bought a ring online from Manhattan's Diamond District worth $4,800 — then returned a fake ring for a full refund from the jeweler.

Germanotta told the New York Post on Thursday she acknowledges sending back a fake ring, blaming the decision on personal issues clouding her judgment. She contends the charges are a misunderstanding.

She is due back in court April 2.

Germanotta, who lives in La Crosse, Wisconsin, says she is running in the Democratic primary against the incumbent Kind.

