Bangladesh gives names to begin Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, second right, receives Myanmar's Home Minister Kyaw Swe, second left, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Feb.16, 2018. Kyaw Swe, on a three-day visit to Bangladesh told Bangladesh's president that Myanmar is ready to take back Rohingya Muslims who fled violence, though Bangladesh said it wanted the hundreds of thousands of refugees to have a safe and dignified return. AP Photo)