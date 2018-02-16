Ancient beard traditions shape the face of modern Jerusalem

In this combination of nine photos taken on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, men pose for portraits in Jerusalem's Old City. Facial hair is trendy worldwide these days, but in Jerusalem, beards have never gone out of style, projecting religious mysticism, nationalism and ideals of masculinity. For men of all faiths in the holy city, a beard can be an important statement of religious devotion, connecting past generations to God through the tangled strands of history. Oded Balilty AP Photo