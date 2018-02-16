Civilians have no place to run as Turkey offensive drags on

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Turkish troops and pro-Turkey Syrian fighters try to take control of Bursayah hill, which separates the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin from the Turkey-controlled town of Azaz, Syria. Nearly a month into Turkey's offensive in the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin, hundreds of thousands of Syrians are hiding from bombs and airstrikes in caves and basements, trapped while Turkish troops and their allies are bogged down in fierce ground battles against formidable opponents. AP Photo, File)